It bold! Lilly Collins opens the dress and shows her legs to a film director

At age 30, the actress born in the United Kingdom, Lilly Collins, has reappeared in their social networks to pay tribute to one of the winners of the Golden Globes 2020, held this weekend.

Lilly made a publication in his account of Instagram, as part of its recognition to the screenwriter and film director in south korea, Bong Joon-ho, who becomes the winner of the award for Best film foreign for her film Parasite. However, the photo that accompanies the post lends itself to misinterpretation.

It turns out that with a stylish but at the same time suggestive white dress, Lilly it was captured in a picture where you see the time on the full red carpet of Cannes, her dress was open almost completely, while the hand of the director by little touch the forbidden.

Congratulations to this brilliant man! #BongJoonHo celebrating your great victory today. I will always be grateful to have worked with you on Okja, and having spent time so much fun with you at Cannes, was the emotional message that he wrote Collins in the publication.

Despite the heartfelt words of Lillythe image caused a stir on social networks, being the subject of some spirited remarks of the haterswho even went so far as to speculate that the actress was hinting to the director.

While Collins keeps away from the dramas and controversies of Hollywood, it is known that you have shared loving relationships with various figures of means, among which include Zac Efron, Taylor Lautner and Jamie Campbell Bower.

I am more a person of low profile, the fact of growing up in an environment in which your private life is so public, has made me learn a lot about how to keep you in private if you really want to, have been words that Lilly in his time he shared about his personal affairs.