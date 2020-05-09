Ireland Baldwin challenges the censorship of Instagram with a naked total

It is neither the first nor will be the last time Ireland Baldwin poses naked in front of a camera. The model, daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, is thrilled with her physical and has no qualms in sharing it with the world through social networks. So if previously we have been able to see starring in some campaigns of lingerie and fashion bath, now as a model of an arts session before the lens of photographer Tyler Kandel.

The project of the photographer new york is focused on reflect the beauty of the female anatomy in snapshots in black-and-white, many of them taken on the beach (that has been raised in San Diego has a large part of the blame). For this reason, and together with other models of perfect silhouette, Ireland it has been stripped completely of his clothing, and he has shown his body the naked.

In this new work, Ireland Baldwin (or rather, Basinger Baldwin as you put in your profile), it has been proposed to challenge the censorship Instagram (yes, this still continues without let show nipples female) and has shared the photos in your account that yes, blurring certain parts of your body. For now, it seems that this measure has been sufficient to circumvent the controls Instagram in some photos, with more than 20,000 likes.