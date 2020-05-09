Interview with Anya Taylor-Joy: an Emma for our times

“Without any fear, I say that we did justice to the novel of Jane Austen.” Check out our interview with Anya Taylor-Joy

The attractiveness of Emmaone of the romances of victorian favourite, is the power of their bonds of loyalty and brotherhood. Taken to tv and the cinema in different occasions, the version 2020 is played by Anya Taylor-Joy, whose rank acting goes The witch to The new mutants, what makes the actress ideal to interpret the classic character.

What makes Emma a story modern?

Jane Austen was extremely intelligent for his time. As a writer he had an ability to dissect so prodigious to the different personalities that co-existed in their environment. Interestingly these stereotypes still exist today, so it is interesting to compare his context with what happens today. The whole world knows a Emma, or in their defect is Emma.

How do you describe the love story between Emma and George Knightley?

The charm of the relationship is that part of the friendship, a brotherhood, somewhat forced at the beginning, which ends up becoming a love story. The attraction is born because they are bound together intellectually. The two characters are educated and resourceful and that binds them together. Imagine what accounted for this in 1815, when the novel was published! This circumstance makes both protagonist are constantly in conflict, but just that it will attract. The love that at the end of the story manifests itself has taken its time to grow and mature, no doubt about that. It is a story of the most romantic and current.

What did caracterizarte as heroin victorian?

Alexandra Byrne, our costume designer, is spectacular, neither more nor less. This element is of paramount importance in a production like Emma. As soon as you put any of the clothes designed for it will carry you to another place. It is an important instrument when it comes to finding the character, indispensable for understanding his character. Remember that Emma is a woman vain. I will never forget the first time I put one of these coats: the posture inevitably changes, because it forces you to stand in a way distinguished. We are not accustomed to that type of clothing.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Alicia Silverstone have approached this role with a vehemence special. What makes Emma so appealing to an actress?

My purpose was to show even more vulnerable as it has been represented on the big screen and on tv. Emma is fascinating, because you can change your mind in a second. I think a lot of people can identify with her: in the end is a story of redemption.

What did you think of the first time you saw your version of Emma? Was it what you expected?

Without any fear I say to you that we did justice to Jane Austen’s novel. Autumn de Wilde (director) really understood the essence of the story. I remember the day we met: I came to esaprimera interview and immediately we started talking about our lives, as if we were friends of a lifetime. We tell stories of disaffection and that created a bond and an understanding that is hard to find on a film set. This is his first movie after having a wide and successful career as a photographer. I feel very lucky to be your protagonist.