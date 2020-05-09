How to boost ‘FTWD’? Would delay even more the final of season 10 of ‘The Walking Dead’

One of the series most affected by the pandemic coronavirus was the AMC, but for bad news for their fans, would delay even more the final of season 10 of ‘The Walking Dead’.

AMC was capable of releasing almost the entire series except the last episode, because he didn’t finish his recording before it will decree the global pandemic, thus preventing the post-production work in the end.

Unfortunately, with the world still in confinement, and the recommendation not to resume the work they have done which has not even an estimated date when it will be able to be released.

What is particularly worrying, however, is that they would slow down more the end of season 10 of ‘The Walking Dead’, it may not be until the fall that the fans see how things get resolved to their fellow survivors.

As has been seen, the significant rendition of ‘The Walking Dead’ often act as the protagonists of other programs of the networkand it might make sense to issue the final before the premiere of the new spin-off series ‘The Walking Dead: the World Beyond’, which arrives this fall.

As its core franchise, the main episodes of ‘The Walking Dead’ often act as the protagonists of other programs of AMC.

In 2018, as part of the Sunday event of Survival, the first crossover between ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Fear the Walking Dead’, the end of the eighth season of the main series was immediately followed by the premiere episode of the fourth spin-off.

Though the end of the tenth season and the premiere of the series ‘World Beyond’ are not connected in the same way the episodes of the first spin-off, by Morgan Jones, a character of Lennie James, directly from one series to the other, it is likely that the AMC follow committed to the union of ‘World Beyond’ with its largest audience at the premiere two episodes on the same night.