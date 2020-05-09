How Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson ended their relationship?

How that ended up! According to reported sources, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson are not together in the quarantine. 7 may, 2020

After two years of relationship, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson put an end to their relationship at the beginning of April as reported People. “Cara and Ashley were high and low (in the relationship) before it is ready,” said a source to the magazine. The couple confirmed their love almost a year ago in commemoration of the celebrations Pride; however, they had already been captured very affectionate by the paparazzi in the London-Heathrow airport in 2018.

After announcing their relationship, Face, and Ashley began to be captured at various public events around the world, including Fashion Week and the US Open. And although in the way some rumors about a possible compromise had emerged and a few others on a separation, both were quickly proved wrong.

According to reported sources PeopleFace is going through these times of confinement next to Margaret Qualley, Rainey Qualley and Kaia Gerber.

*IMAGE: Getty Images