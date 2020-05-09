Hip hop in key LGTBIQ: the other side of the closet | Babelia

One of the biggest musical phenomena of the past year was a 21-year-old from Georgia (USA) called Lil Nas X. Managed to beat all records for retention (and return) to number one on the american chart with your theme Old Town Road. Its merit is not trivial. Achieved with this court dignify and give universal appeal to one of the most complicated crossings of genres that any artist can undertake. Lil Nas X mix country and hip hopand no, it doesn’t because you have lost a bet. It really is a rapper who likes the country. But Montero Lamar Hill (his real name, much better than her stage name) has managed not only to succeed with a recipe traditionally destined for disaster –or, with luck, the joke of a snack bar– but also what has made being a gay that works two of the musical genres with more tendency to the homophobia of the history of music.

Lil Nas X you are not alone. But it is not the first. What he has achieved may not have been ever accomplished if, at the end of the nineties, Rob Halford, leader of the band heavy metal Judas Priest –another genre traditionally not friendly with homosexuality that Lil Nas X should now be thinking on how to attack– not been declared in a live interview on MTV that he was gay. “It was an accident. I had not planned to come out of the closet. I only remember that I was talking and, all of a sudden, my mouth came: ‘As a gay man that I am…’. And look, better. My life has been easier since that time”, recalled years later the singer and god of the metal. To the contrary of what many could foresee at that time, the amount of fans of Judas Priest who resigned as such was minimal. Sometimes, it seems that it accepts some homophobia by inertia, not by conviction. This doesn’t justify anything, but it explains a lot.

In 2002, five years after the accidental confession of Halford, burst into the scene a group of rapemos gay new yorkers led by such a Caushun. Tried to open a gap by celebrating their sexual status. 15 years before, the manager with trends little respectable Russell Simmons saw the potential in selling to the world three rapemos white called Beastie Boys. He was convinced –with reason– that, if I had kids paliduchos of success in the genre, this could be done global. Saw in Caushun the same play, but from the sexual orientation. In addition, he was the type who would comb his wife. “Caushun is going to start a discussion about the topic, which is one of the last prejudices that are still prevalent in the scene. Homosexuals have a lot influence in the back room of hip hop, it is already time for you to have a voice”, stated then to The New York Times Ivan Matias, one of the guys in charge of the career of the rapper. The bet came out regular. That same year, Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera kissed on the mouth during her performance at the awards VMA MTV. Months later, a reporter asked the rapper Missy Elliott if he had joined. “No, No, No… The hip hop never will do that. Never in a million years”, he replied.

A decade later, the music world suffered one of the biggest paradigm shifts that has ever lived. Suddenly, sexuality ceased to be treated less as a primary desire, and more as an essential condition. The artists were more interested in telling us why they would go to bed with men, or women, or both, that tell us what we would do if we pillaban in a dark room. Taking advantage of this trend, which was introduced in the speech from the theories queer until the concept of pansexualidad, there arose a new wave of artists hip hop urban and confessed without shame acceding sexually to the more free and flexible. Janelle Monäethe female rappers Angel Haze or Azealia Banks, Mykki Blanco –great promise of rap for about six months–, the hip hop lesbian Brooke Candyor Frank Oceanthe voice of a generation. “Frank is the icon of the revolution, but this revolution needs some time to reheat. And we don’t know what that’s going to take. I just know that we are accustomed to see white gay men to succeed. I hope to soon see the black men gay to do the same thing,” said The Los Angeles Times Iman Jordan, composer and singer r’n’b formerly known as Matthew. The saint who picked up the name is the pattern of the loteros. So, the following will not be surprised…

Then, when everything seemed to be aligned for the final normalization, so that is almost always the case: everything was in the fashion transitive. “Now it seems that it is business to be gay, all what they pretend to”, he proclaimed Roxxan, MC a lesbian from Birmingham. That was the time that Rihanna confessed to having kissed a girl. And Katy Perry even made a song. Even for a few months, Nicki Minaj announced that she was bisexual. What radical everything. Rita Ora proclaims to the four winds his love by Cara Delevinge. Roxxan, with reason, did not trust all of this: “it seems to Me that it is a strategy to expand the fan base. Then, when you have already achieved it, you miss the roll gay. And look, you can’t stop being gay when you have success.”

“What I do is explore my sexuality in a very natural way, that has as much to do with my status as a homosexual as with the fact of being a man. I do this from a male perspective, which is very different to the female. My personality has been molded in the same way that they did Nas or Wu Tang Clan”. So explain your idiosyncrasies to The Guardian Mykki Blanco in 2013. And so it is a bit like the phenomena do not heteronormativos of the hip hop current have constructed his narrative. Something, therefore, was of that year of the revolution that was not. Lil Nas X has reinvented the aesthetics of cowboy from a point of view that has more to do with a version of a joyful Brokeback Mountain that with a with wagons of Priscilla, queen of the desert. The same Tyler The Creator, rapper fresh out of the closet and formerly known by its exabruptos homophobic when shared collective hip hop with Frank Ocean (Odd Future) and that has now built a character: Igor, homosexual, theatrical, dislocated, but more than anyone else owes its existence to David Byrne. Even Kevin Abstract, one of the leaders of Brockhampton, sort of boy band the rap with a huge success in the US, last year launched a very interesting solo album of hip-hop confessional from the homosexual. Everything seems to be, finally, on their site, that is any site on which you want to be. At least, until you listen to an interview with Lil Nas X on the BBC and this returns all of this to the box departure: “I Think I’m opening the doors to a lot of people. Especially in the community of the hip hopwhere it is not accepted to be gay”.