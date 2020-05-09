Her girdle at the Golden Globes 2020, this is how this garment slips on the red carpet

Kim Kardashian managed to sneak in the 77th edition of the Golden globes 2020held on the morning of the 5th and 6th of January at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles. If not attended -to physical form – the socialite he was present on this important evening in which are gathered the stars of film and television, through other personalities who were under your outfits his girdle gearbox. A product that, as she herself has revealed, is causing a stir among the celebrities.

Through their stories of Instagram, Kim Kardashian has shown some of the VIPs who opted for his product, called SKIMS, to attend to the delivery of the above-mentioned awards. Among them, Priyanka Chopra, Zoey Deutch, Erin Lim and Saoirse Ronan. However, these have not been the only ones. Other personalities of the networks, as Tanya Rad, have also used this product to mold his figures.

The protagonist of the reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ not only triumphed with his brand of girdles reducing, but also with your signature makeup. A success that has also wanted to share with his fans and that shows the power of influence. Both their followers as well as other celebs who, like her, millions of followers in their respective accounts of Instagram.

Kim Kardashian confessed to last summer, when he hurled SKIMS, that the bands have been an essential wardrobe piece in their outfits. “I’ve always been obsessed with the bands. When the whole world was buying bras and underwear, I always bought girdles. There have been moment until I’ve put three girdles at once, and the people I was writing to tell me: ‘Oh my God you’re great after giving birth to your baby’, but literally, there were three girdles. It was not my body”, desvelaba socialite.