Evangeline Lilly released an apology “sincere” after such “arrogant” about the coronavirus

The actress Evangeline Lillyknown for his work in Lost and for playing Hope Van Dyne in the Marvel universe Studios, published a message of apology after a prior publication in your account of Instagram on the coronavirus.
“I want to offer my most sincere apologies for the insensitivity I showed in my previous posting to the suffering and the fear very real that took over the world through COVID19 “wrote the actress to her followers.
“Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is coming together to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my resultant silence has sent a message derogatory, arrogant and cryptic“he added, arguing that its original intent was to convey calm.
The actress also noted in addition that has been carrying out the measures of social distancing with your family and that you are aware of everything that is happening around the world.
“It hurts Me to the loss of lives in progress and the impossible decisions that health workers around the world should take to treat the affected. I am concerned about our communities, small businesses, and families that live a paycheck to another, and I am trying to follow recommendations responsible for on how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political consequences of this pandemic, and I pray for all of us, “said Lilly.
Their such previous were hard criticism for actresses like Sophie Turner and her partner of the cast in Lost, Maggie Grace.
You can read his message on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Hello everyone. I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th – when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living. At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing. Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY. I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message. My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation. I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected. I am concerned for our communities – small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck – and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all. At the same time, I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time. When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me “do it out of love, not fear” and it helped me to realize my place in all of this. Sending love to all of you, even if you can’t return it right now. EL