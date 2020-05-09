Evangeline Lilly released an apology “sincere” after such “arrogant” about the coronavirus

The actress Evangeline Lillyknown for his work in Lost and for playing Hope Van Dyne in the Marvel universe Studios, published a message of apology after a prior publication in your account of Instagram on the coronavirus.

“I want to offer my most sincere apologies for the insensitivity I showed in my previous posting to the suffering and the fear very real that took over the world through COVID19 “wrote the actress to her followers.

“Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is coming together to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my resultant silence has sent a message derogatory, arrogant and cryptic“he added, arguing that its original intent was to convey calm.

The actress also noted in addition that has been carrying out the measures of social distancing with your family and that you are aware of everything that is happening around the world.

“It hurts Me to the loss of lives in progress and the impossible decisions that health workers around the world should take to treat the affected. I am concerned about our communities, small businesses, and families that live a paycheck to another, and I am trying to follow recommendations responsible for on how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political consequences of this pandemic, and I pray for all of us, “said Lilly.

Their such previous were hard criticism for actresses like Sophie Turner and her partner of the cast in Lost, Maggie Grace.

You can read his message on Instagram.