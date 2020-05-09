Evangeline Lilly asks for forgiveness for his “insensitive” and “arrogant” comments about the coronavirus

MADRID, 27 Mar. (CulturaOcio) –

Evangeline Lilly became the center of criticism when, last march 16, he made a controversial comment on the crisis of the coronavirus. The actress bragged on Instagram that it was not meeting the quarantine and continued with your everyday life. Now the interpreter has recanted in a new publication.

The protagonist of Ant-Man and the Wasp he began his message by ensuring that he was already confined to his home with his family since last march 18. “I want to offer my sincere apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous posting in the face of suffering and the real fear that has invaded the world by the COVID-19″, he said, next to a picture of your family playing Monopoly.

View this post on Instagram Hello everyone. I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th – when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living. At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing. Two days later, those guidelines changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socio-economic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY. I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence have sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message. My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation. I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected. I am concerned for our communities – small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck – and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all. At the same time, I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time. When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me “do it out of love, not fear” and it helped me to realize my place in all of this. Sending love to all of you, even if you can’t return it right now. THE A post shared by Evangeline Lilly (@evangelinelillyofficial) on Mar 26, 2020 at 1:29pm PDT

“Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dyingthe world is uniting to find a way to stop this real threat and my silence has proved to be a derogatory message, arrogant and cryptic“, he admitted.

The artist wanted to apologize to all those affected by the pandemic. “I never wanted to make you damage“, nuanced. Lilly argued that, with its controversial message, I was trying to convey tranquility amidst the hysteria. “I now realize that I was projecting my own fears in a traumatic situation and frightening“he acknowledged.

The star of Lost it was also agreed that the health personnel as well as their community, “small businesses and the families who live day-to-day“and he made it clear that I was being responsible. Also revealed that she was worried about the political and economic consequences of the pandemic, but at the same time it felt moved by “the beauty and the humanity that I see in so many people“.

“When I was dealing with my own fears about the social distancinga wise person said to me, ‘do it for love, not by fear’ and helped me to realize my role in all of this,” he added.