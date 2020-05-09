Elle Fanning wants to try his luck in the direction

“/>

The actress Elle Fanning, best known for her roles in “The Neon Demon” and “Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil”, we would like to explore the arena of leadership.

“It’s something that I want to do. You just have to find the story right. What is it you want to tell? Is it going to be personal? What is not? What are you going to write? Do not these? A lot of great questions. Sure I will some day,” said Elle to variety.com.

The blonde beauty also spoke about her routine during the quarantine period.

“I’ve been with my sister (Dakota Fanning) and my mother and my grandmother cooking and baking a lot. My sister has been painting-by-numbers, and also this type of things dazzling. The embroidery is for all. We are becoming creative. I’m doing a jigsaw puzzle of the poster of the film “Top Gun,” said Elle.