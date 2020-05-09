Elections EU. Jill Biden proposes to Michelle Obama vice president

Digital Millennium

United States / 25.04.2020 09:28:23





Jill Biden, wife of the pre-democratic candidate for the presidency of the united States Joe Biden, suggested that the former first lady Michelle Obama competes for the vice presidentafter that he commented that it would look to a woman as partner of formula in the elections.

The former second lady united states, said that her husband and former president Barack Obama share the same values, so that it would look to someone similar.

Who would you like to be a companion?

“There are so many qualified women, and strong, and you can see in the process we are going through; then, I will leave it to him, Joe has always said that he and Barack share the same values and that is why it is so important to him, that’s why get along so well, and I think that is what he wants, a woman with the same values.

“I’d love you to Michelle (Obama) what to accept. But I think that he is done with politics. I don’t know. It is so good in everything he does. That would be wonderful”, replied Jill Biden in interview with CNN.

Previously, Joe Biden said that Michelle Obama “is brilliant,” and “would take in an instant”.

“She knows the way. She is a woman very good. The Obama are great friends,” he said in an interview with CBS Pittsburgh.

Joe Biden was the vice president of the united States, during the presidency of Barack Obama, who last week, he gave his formal endorsement as a candidate the presidential election.

FLC