Does Victoria Justice was the envy of Ariana Grande? Fans revive conflict

Nickelodeon released in the year 2010, a series called Victorious, which was under the direction of the famous producer Dan Schneider who also worked in the successful kids ‘ series like Drake and Josh, iCarly and Zoey 101. In this series the protagonist was Victoria Justicewho played the role of Tori Vega.

Attack on networks Victoria Justice

However, there was a secondary role that stole all the attention and that in a short time achieved international fame and until a new program is given to you in where now if it was the protagonist. So, we speak of the beautiful, Ariana Grande, who went from Victorious to the program Sam and Cat.

What Ariana Grande was the favorite of Victorious?

The talent and friendliness of Ariana made that will be positioned as one of the favorite stars of Victorious, all loved the occurrences of the small Cat Valentine in addition to his peculiar voice opacaba to the other and it was then that his career took off quickly, becoming a successful singer.

This unleashed allegedly the envy of the protagonist of the show, Victoria Justice I thought Victorious was the perfect opportunity to catapult your career as a singer, but this did not happen and that was a winner was his companion forum.

Cat Valentine and Jade West sang better than Tori Vega in Victorious, but you are not ready for this conversation. pic.twitter.com/HtVgZE58t5 — ʏᴇᴄᴇ�� (@DIOS4R1AN4)

April 9, 2020





Currently several internet users revived the topic and the video where you can see the great envy that I had Victory when speaking of Ari, as Elizabeth Gillies mentions that Large often, all the while singing with her beautiful voice while Daniella Monet also confirms this.

elizabeth: something that you don’t know when Ariana Grande is literally sings always and it is good xq she has a beautiful voice, but it is amazing because he always sings, never to daniella: you also sing a lot tori: we All sing, we All Sing THE ENVY OF TORI JSJSKJJSJJ pic.twitter.com/yWIrKjCPPx — nayeli loves ariana�� (@karlas5h)

May 6, 2020





Maybe you are interested.- Ariana Grande clarifies the rumours about her rivalry with Victoria Justice

Victoria reacts with a voice of boredom and says that all the members of Victorious chant, causing the fans to notice that it was envy, in the words of the famous Tori Vega. Do you think that Justice has felt jealous of Ariana Grande?