Dennis Rodman had sex with Carmen Electra on the premises of the Bulls

The documentary The Last Dancand has served for many people involved in the Chicago Bulls open your own trunk of memories, and though many are not portrayed in the series have taken centre stage.

The actress Carmen Electra had a relationship with Dennis Rodman that though fleeting, walked up to the altar of a chapel in Las Vegas in 1998. The model Playboy he pointed out that to see the images of the Bulls did you remember your ex-husband, a distinguished member of the team recognized as a dynasty.

Electra spoke with The los Angeles Times about the documentary. He said that seeing it was an emotional experience that made her want to “stand up and cheer” and that “to see Dennis on the pitch made me cry”.

He also pointed out that part of the courtship of Rodman it involved a surprise trip to the practice facility of the Bulls that included popsicles and sex “in the whole damn place.”

“One day, when the Bulls had a bad day of practice, Dennis said he had a surprise for me,” said Electra. “I bandaged the eyes, and we subirmos to your motorcycle. When I finally removed the bandage, we are standing on the practice facility for the Bulls, on the court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store.

“We were eating popsicles from the refrigerator and practically having sex all over the damn place, in the physiotherapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the pitch,” he mentioned.

Electra was sincere about its height of celebration in his 20 years with Rodman. She talked about the erratic behavior of Rodman as he recalled moments such as being invited to the celebration in the locker room of the Bulls after his victory in the Finals of the NBA 1998 on the Jazz .

“Dennis gave me his t-shirt, he was always throwing it to the fans”said Electra. “I was taken to the locker room very fast, and suddenly I’m there with the boys.

“Michael Jordan is opening bottles, to me they are pouring champagne down the throat, in the hair and on clothing. I felt honored that you allowed me to enter there. ”

Then, although the ratio of Electra and Rodman it was tumultuous and involved an incident at a Miami hotel in 1999, which saw them both arrested for assault , it seems their memories of Rodman they are overwhelmingly affectionate.