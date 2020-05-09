Controversy due to a cover in which Rosalia looks too brown

Despite the quarantine and confinement, there are things that do not change, and one of them is that Rosalia remains one of the musical phenomena of the moment. His figure has emerged as one of the most influential, especially in the Spanish-speaking community, and this has led to stars in the cover of People in Spanish. Now, the photos do not come without controversy. Why? The skin of the singer that looks more brunette than usual.

When you get that call you to be the cover of one of the most prestigious magazines and well known that there are in the world you can be sure that your career goes from strength to strength. If someone had doubts, Rosalia is in full form and that’s why is the new protagonist of the cover of People in Spanish.









Rosalia

(Instagram)









The Catalan, who is going through the quarantine in Miami at the home of their manager, takes days, giving us a content more than entertaining through their social networks. Mythical is because the karaoke is mounted, and it alone, with different looks to be on the house and singing full-throated songs of Beyonce or Christina Aguilera.

But beyond social networks, Rosalia enjoys a status of artistic that makes the needed in all publications. The last of them comes from the hand of a controversy is because of the appearance of the skin of the singer.

“>

This is the cover of Rosalia for People in Spanish, a picture where it comes out dazzling, but where you should recognize that your skin looks much more brown than usual. We do not know if it is a tan or if the charge of retouching the image is passed with the color, but what is certain is that Rosalia does not have the tex dark tan.









That is something that has not liked anything in the social networks where many already accuse the singer of blackfishing, that is to say, a trend for the famous darken the skin to make it appear that they have Latin roots or african-american. For the moment, Rosalie had not said anything about it.







