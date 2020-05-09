Class and boldness on the red carpet

AP

New York, N. Y.

Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington & Gugu Mbatha-Raw-led styles daredevils of the fashion at the Golden Globes, while Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Cynthia Erivo led the list of the looks ms classical Hollywood, but that rob looks was Jennifer Lpez.

The men in general were safe on Sunday night in Beverly Hills at one of the red carpet most important of the awards season, with the exception of Jason Momoa, who imposed a style with a velvet coat of Tom Ford, trousers by Valentino, black t-shirt, and his wavy long hair.

Lpez, a cone fashion, mereci a category apart with his broad dress by Valentino Couture with a white skirt, corpio gold and green and a huge moo to the front.

Also there were some dresses ms-like lencera that dominated the collections spring 2020 in the walkways, said Marielle Bobo, fashion director of Essence. She and others emphasized, and also the tendency of the costumes inspired by the tuxedo.

Kerry Washington showed skin in a set without a shirt Altuzarra’s collection preotoo of the brand, while Awkwafina combin a dramtica ruffled bodice with her classic tuxedo black. The dress to the extent of Cynthia Erivo performed by Thom Browne was a version unexpected trend. The most prominent by far, however, was Billy Porter with his white tuxedo Alex Vinash, that impression with your dramtica tail feathers, add Bobo.

There was a lot of pink in the tones that were from the soft to the nen. Kirsten Dunst brought the romance in a lace dress pink pale of Rodarte, whose fabric she chose. Dakota Fanning luci tulle dress from Christian Dior lavender and Tiffany Haddish one bright pink. The sleeves also had their great time and were funnel to bejewelled.

In terms of makeup and hairstyle, beauty editor of Refinery29.com Lexy Lebsack highlighted wi a return to styles classical as the hair cut above the shoulders, and red lipstick.

Stars such as Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra and Awkwafina made modern red lips to choose bright colors that complemented perfectly his teces, he said. Reese Witherspoon, Zoey Deutch, Tiffany Haddish, the debutante Ana de Armas and many ms have opted for the cut bob in a variety of styles, whether combed elegantly towards back, tied back in a tail low or divided. Each one was unique and showed that the average bob to continue to dominate in 2020.

Sequins without cliché

Theron impression in a green dress nen of Dior haute couture’s silk-bright green and cors lace.

I love that the dress was daring with this corse transparent and neckline, said Bobo.

The sequined dress from Gucci that luci Mbatha-Raw in a fabric elusive yellow metal was equally elegant and daring, ” he said.

The sequins on the red carpet can be so cliché, but this skyline is modern, with its plunging neckline and the detail on the belt inspired by the tuxedo is naturally chic, he said he said Bobo.

Blanchett was glowing with a yellow dress pale of Mary Katrantzou with yards of ruching on the sleeves that went from the shoulders to the skirt and an eye-catching sostn full of jewels.

The reporter style of GQ Rachel Tashjian not among the best-dressed men to Andrew Scott, the priest’s sexy Fleabag. He said that the mixture of shades of cream and white of his attire, the coins became to look like a true emissary of God!.

What was the main trend for the knights?

Flaps daring. The classic tuxedo with Kyle Chandler from the 90’s. The subtle lapels double Bong Joon-Ho. The flaps color eggplant black and Ramy Youssef. A round neck generous of Eddie Murphy, ” said Tashjian. And the small flaps of sateen of Quentin Tarantino, were almost like Johnny Cash.