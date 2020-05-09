Celebrity Sarah Michelle Gellar is dyed hair at home pink

This is not the first and, at the rate we’re going, neither will it be the last. And is that, during the weeks of confinement that we have, we are seeing many celebrities who have signed up to change your look, especially betting on dyes of colours, especially pink, although some, such as Hilary Duff preferred the blue. Now, the latest to join the trend has been Sarah Michelle Gellar that just premiered hair pink.

Well, yes, the mythical Buffy, vampire slayer, has left behind its classic mane blonde for a new pink tone ideal, under the hashtag #quarancolora fun way to call it, by the way, although according to her it is a new way to embarrass their children.

The truth is that beyond the need to renew our color or cover up our grey hair, the theme of teñirnos of vibrant colors can be a good dose of good vibes and fun. In addition, we can choose colours more permanent (Garnier Olia ammonia-free, 17,85 euros), or others that are totally temporary and that will go with the naturals (L’oreal Paris Colorist, 5,56€), if you do not want to risk too much.

What is clear is that this quarantine, without a doubt, it has been pink the color par excellence, which made the hair of many, so if you are thinking of changing your look, here is the clear trend of the moment.

Photos | @sarahmgellar