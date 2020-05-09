Breakbot introduces a new animated video for “Be Mine Tonight”

Breakbot premiered today, an animated video for Be Mine Tonightsimple , that launched just a few weeks ago and that put all of us to dance in our homes. The clip was directed by animator French Gary Levesque.

The video clip is a unlock memories, as many insurance to view the article you will remember your days of childhood in the arcade, giving everything in the machine dance. Just as the child does in the video, who in addition to achieving the highest score begins to capture the attention of everyone in the place.

As mentioned Breakbotthe idea of this animated video came after his visit to Tokyo last year, where he was stunned by the call scene arcade it is very common there. In the end, this whole experience was that she was inspired to create a soundtrack that projects the ecstasy that comes when you achieve one of these records to the public.

For those who already know of long time DJ and producer, you will know that this is not the first time that uses animations. Since the French has declared you to be a big fan of the anime and the manga, styles in which they are relied upon to make this last video:

The animation is one of my passions for life, and also one of my first jobs. It was quite natural for Be Mine Tonight use that art form is inspiring, as I did in my first music video Baby I’m Yours.

Be Mine Tonight of Breakbot it was also used by an advertising campaign of the French brand Chanel. Which was starring Pharrell, Margaret Qualley, Angéle, Adjani and Sébastien Tellier.

Similarly if you want to disconnect a little of the world, check out his new mix Lockdown Boogie Mix a set of 60 minutes filled with tracks from disco.