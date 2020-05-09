between reality and fiction (policy)

What you read in Glamour: the television series ‘The Politician’ has come to conquer the television. This new original series from Netflix has as its main theme the policy from a perspective quite interesting: a high school student named Payton Hobart has the dream of being President of the united States. But to get to that, first you have to build your own empire, being President of your school and ensuring their place at Harvard. How different could be the school elections, the elections in the big leagues of real life? Surprisingly, they are essentially so identical that it is scary, and this show is checked.

The series is starring Ben Platt, Lucy Boynton, Gwyneth Paltrow and our star of front page digital, Zoey Deutch. Zoey is just amazing in the series: this will be the key piece that Payton could win the school elections… if it is the truth not invoice ahead of time. Zoey has incredible sense with this character, and he confesses that it has been a challenge amazing to give it life. “Infinity is a very nice and inspiring. She apparently is sick, but it is also a victim of his environment. What I like most about her is her ability to be positive in circumstances quite adverse”, mentioned.

But before Zoey could tell us all about your experience to be a part of this series, with the idea of being cover digital Glamour Mexico and Latin americaand that the policy is at the core of this series, Zoey wanted to send a message, directly from his heart, for our Latin audience:

“I love your country. I love your people does Not support at all no line of separation, physical or emotional that is creating our current government. I am from southern California and I have always felt honored to be your neighbor. My heart is with you, always.”

In times as decisive as the one that we are living right now, with these words of Zoey and to be witnesses of his talent with this show, what better role model than her?

We can only say this: let the name of Zoey Deutch resound in the world.

ABOUT WHAT MAKES THIS SHOW SPECIAL IN THE CAREER OF ZOEY

“We live in a world totally obsessed with how we look and that is powered by social networks, where it is expected that all of us have a perfect image to Instagram. I think the pressure that they feel these characters and their circle of colleagues by this idealized version of success will resonate a lot in the audience, especially in young adults. The show is also very funny, and also juicy. From love triangles to stab you in the back, there are so many turns and twists that keep everyone on the edge of their seats and laughing out loud.

And, finally, ‘The Politician’ deals with many current issues of real life, from electoral participation to the control of weapons and suicide in adolescents. There are so many special things in this show!

ON THE ADVANTAGES OF WORKING IN A SERIES WITH SO MUCH CREATIVE FREEDOM

“In that aspect, I love to work with Netflix. With them I did ‘Set it up’ and I’m doing another movie for the new year. I like that they give the filmmakers a lot of creative freedom, and at the same time, viewers have the freedom to choose how you want to see a series, movie or comedy special; if you want to maratonear, watching him leisurely…. it’s your choice, your own pace. I love all this process”

ON THE AESTHETICS OF THE SHOW

“From the first second he went in to any set and saw the parts and clothes, it is so quirky and fun, I knew that I wanted to be there, that was my place. It would be hard not to think that way with that production. Both the story as the scenes and everything related to ‘The Politician’, all the elements they are courageous, it makes you want to be at the height of the circumstances… and to be brave also.

WHAT MAKES THIS PROGRAM SPECIAL?

“What makes this program special from all of the programs that portray the policy is that ‘The Politician’ is not just a choice, but a personal journey. The core story is the journey of Payton to find out who it is. Is it political or is playing with the idea of having success on Instagram of his generation? The series examines the cost of blind ambition and the pursuit of perfection. And they are in middle school! Although in truth, it is a typical show of a high school… is an exciting journey of high-risk, with an essence of fabulous. These characters have such incredible ambition of the politicians and strategists adults experienced… from the betrayal romantic to the assassination attempts.

ON WORKING WITH BEN PLATT

Ben has become one of my dearest friends after you do this showm, and it’s one of the things that I love most of the project. Knowing and working with him has been a true joy and an absolute honor. It is nice… it even makes people around you more friendly. He brings people together. Not only I love to act with him, but I love him as a friend.

ON HOW TO CHOOSE A CHARACTER

“If I read a script quickly, I find myself reciting aloud what they say to the characters while I am reading, or will I need –I need!– to talk about it with friends and family… that is usually a sign that I’m really interested in the story and the character.

ON ACT AND HAVE A STRONG SELF-ESTEEM

“To act you need a certain amount of ego. To get up and get in front of the camera, to be vulnerable and exposed. Feeling worthy of the attention, the time and the money of the people. But at the same time, to connect with a scene, with yourself and even with other actors… you have to remove all that ego. So… it’s a trap strange! The ego can be your best friend and your worst enemy. It is a balancing act. It comes to finding the perfect balance, as with anything else in life.

ON THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE OF PLAYING INFINITY

“Strangely enough, the most challenging part of personify Infinity was something of costumes: wear a wig bald. It took more than three hours each morning and an hour at the end of the day to wear it and remove it. It was difficult because it is a painful process, it gives you very itchy, sticky, sweaty… and at times pulled my own hair! Use it for months was a challenge, but it was worth it. I immediately felt like Infinity when I used it”.

ON WOMEN HE ADMIRED MOST

Katherine Hepburn. I’m obsessed with it! I think that she made her own way in the industry. For me, she personifies beauty and strength.

Reese Witherspoon. I love the way you work. The put your family in the first place, but also to lead an empire… That is my dream. That is what I want to be when they grow up. I want marriage and children, I want a company, a clothing store, I want to produce and act in television shows and movies that people all over the world love. I want all that and be known for being inclusive and friendly. She is a role model and I feel fortunate to be an actress at this time. You can’t be what you can’t see. And she makes me see that it is possible to do it all. And I will do it all.

Emma Stone. I admire the characters you choose and the works of art in which it appears… but with all due respect, your kindness and how controlled are your priorities. She puts family and friends first and that I respect him a lot. She is friendly, a good person and a great actress. I admire that!

THE BEST LESSON HE HAS LEARNED.

“Three words: NEVER. IS. GIVE up.”