Ashley Tisdale showed off her cellulite in Instagram and inspired their fans to love your body

Ashley Tisdale showed off her cellulite in a photo to send a message about self-love at this time of confinement for the quarantine.

Ashley Tisdale is not afraid to be shown as it is and has shown during this period isolation.

The singer has shared several selfies no drop of makeup with what presumed to be their beauty in the natural.

And it is precisely that message of accept you as you aredespite everything that is happening, which the artist called the attention recently.

Ashley shared a photo in underwear, that lets you see your cellulite and accompanied of a message of self-love to the respect to take care of yourself physically and mentally in the quarantine.

“I have to be honest: I have not exercised of truth because I focused on my mental health during this quarantine. I’ve been doing a lot of meditation and yoga, trying not to pass judgment myself. Although sometimes I wish you have the energy to kick butt and make abdominalI have to say that I still feel sexy. I still feel beautiful and the best part is that I think that I love her so much more“.

Ashley Tisdale will always be remembered as the flamboyant and irritating Sharpay in the saga of High School Musical.

While he worked on other productions of Disney, next to Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens reached international fame thanks to the three movies musical.

Such was the success that she even starred in an additional tape with more adventures of your character, Sharpay Evans.

Thanks to this, Ashley was able to expand his career with appearances in films such as Small invaders and Scary Movie 5.

I also chose the path of music and has released to date three studio albums, in addition to the soundtracks from the saga High School Musical.

With all this popularity, Ashley has always used his platform to help others through organizations that support different social causes.

As the Make A Wish Foundation, who visits sick children in hospitals and performs dynamic of fundraising for medical treatments by means of the appearance of famous events.

As to cause, in favor of the woman, Ashley was a part of Project Pinka campaign of Puma in order to raise funds and thus to investigate treatments for the cancer of the breast.

Okay by Ashley!

