Also read: Ralph Fiennes will be ‘Tronchatoro’ in remake of ‘Matilda’

‘High School Musical’ is a successful movie trilogy directed by Kenny Ortega. The first film was released in 2006, followed by its sequels in 2007 and 2008.

The cast was made up mainly by Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel.

The main protagonists of the story, Efron and Hudgens, they maintained a sentimental relation for five years, becoming one of the couples most popular of its time.