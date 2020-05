7 20

/ A 23-year-old is a globetrotter: has resided in Miami, Buenos Aires, London, New York and Los Angeles. A movement that affected him negatively in his adolescence: “I did Not feel I fit in anywhere. It was too English to be argentina, too argentina to be English, too american to be anything else,” he explained in an interview. He speaks fluent Spanish and has stated that he’d love to film some movie in this language.