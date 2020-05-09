Anya Taylor-Joy, of ‘witch’ to ‘Mad Max’ – News People

After four decades, narrating a world of science fiction, apocalyptic, the director of the series Mad Max, the australian George Miller, does not seem to be willing to take the new release to become held in abeyance because of the pandemic due to the coronavirus.

According to Variety, the filmmaker is working to go about creating the cast of the spin-off Mad Max: Furious. And among its plans is to sign a new star for the film: Anya Taylor-Joy.

Currently, the couple, who met last Thursday to 24 years, is one of the actresses emerging out of Hollywood. As reflected on IMDb, The outstanding performance of Anya in The witch: A legend of New England (2015), and the positive reviews it received at the Sundance film festival revealed its amazing potential to the world. Then she played the leading role in the thriller Morgan (2016), directed by Luke Scott and also starring Kate Mara. In 2017, spearheaded by the thriller and horror filmmaker of indian origin M. Night Shyamalan and Multiple Glass (2016), playing a girl who was kidnapped by a mysterious man with personalities divided.

The young man is a candidate to star in the film about the youth of Imperator Furious, the fighter of the Wastelands that we saw in Mad Max: Fury road with the face of Charlize Theron. The acclaimed film of 2015 that grazed the glory at the academy awards a year later with 10 nominations and six oscars, reminds Variety.

Anya Taylor-Joy, who was born in Miami, but lived his childhood in Argentina and speaks Spanish, is one of the protagonists of The new mutants, a spin-off of X-Men. After three years in stand-by, it has further postponed its release date due to the health crisis by the covid-19 who are currently living all over the world. The interpreter also has pending the release of Just one night in Soho, a film psychological thriller, set in the Soho of london.

Variety points out that Miller, now 75 years old, follows the measures taken by the health crisis preparing Furious, that something was doctor before that filmmaker. Both the hearing of Taylor-Joy as the other actors have taken place via Skype.

It is expected that Miller begin filming the next tape of Mad Max as soon as you finish your current project, a Thousand years, whose production is currently shutdown because of the pandemic. The shooting of the spin-off of Mad Max is planned, as soon, in 2021.

The famous franchise Mad Max dates back to the late 80’s, when a young Mel Gibson starred in a first part of low-budget, which ended up being a blockbuster. The following two deliveries did not reach the triumph of the original and the high budget of the fourth installment, released 30 years after the third part, prevented the film reap benefits.

While the interprete wait to find out the news of his new role in one of the sagas most iconic of science fiction, you can see Anya Taylor-Joy in his last appearance on television was in the fifth season of Peaky Blinders, the BBC series where she played the wife of Michael Gray, Gina. In addition, the actress before the break due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus was about to begin the filming of a mini series of Netflix where it will be the protagonist, The Queen’s Gambit, suspended for a moment.



