Analysis | Playmobil The Movie: A nostalgic adventure plastic

In the midst of the global pandemic, the titles for all the family are coming to the platforms streaming each time with more regularity in the absence of cinemas. On this occasion, the service Netflix premiere the movie Playmobil with dub latino (made in Argentina) and in various languages, carried out for its premiere in cinemas, before the major part of the industry. Although his step through the halls lasted only a short time, now it becomes ideal choice for a weekend at home, with a great adventure plastic with no more limits than the imagination.

After its release, many unavoidable, were the comparisons with its eternal competitor LEGOthat just shortly before he premiered his own film, celebrated for his originality and wit. But the comparisons are unfair, because it had behind it the great creative minds of Phil Lord and Chris Millerand came at a time when expectations for a film based on plastic dolls were frankly low. However, went much the rod to the productions of this style, usually designed to sell more in the toy stores.

Playmobil: The Movie do not deny your nature nor does it seek to copy the formula of The Lego Moviebut simply tell a story that is fun for the whole family, which transmit the values of your brand. An adventure fraternal with the logic of the game child: without rules or limits of any kind, without coherence between historical eras, toys belonging to different collections, or distinctions by gender. Everything is put together a great set of an adventure in simple with a linear narrative that appeals to the cultural references to compensate for their lack of intellectual property rights and fulfills its main function, to entertain.

Unlike its predecessor, the film Playmobil do not worry about hiding the artifice, from the beginning, toys are just that: a vehicle for fantasy and fun. It all begins when Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy), a young man of 18 years with class consciousness, decides to challenge the mandate paternal to travel throughout the world and to live adventures, to know itself. His little brother less Charlie discover his plans and together they star in a musical picture in your department Brooklynwhile awaiting the arrival of their parents to convey the decision.

Anya Taylor-Joy plays Marla is also in his version of plastic animated



In this sequence of dreams is the first and only game between the brothers, which works as an anticipation for the adventure that is to come. The parents never come, and instead of becoming a young mochilera, Marla becomes the guardian of her brother. A break of four years, marks the abandonment of his dreams and the growth of Charlienow a ten year old who just wants to get back to sharing fun moments with your sister, as when the kids were young. But of course, she is worried about more important things, like take care of it and feed it.

Then Charlie decides to escape and, in a move worthy of any adventure film noventera, ends in a great fair of toys point of opening. Technology using, Marla it is located in the middle of a diorama, giant Playmobil in all its splendor, where the city merges with the far Westthe dinosaurs of the jurassic period, a roman coliseum and fairy tale castles. An imposing lighthouse presides over the mock-up and awakens fascination in Charliewhile her sister tries to convince him to return home. As if by magic, imagination or just luck, the headlight is turned on and the moves within the world of Playmobil.

Marla sits with The, a Have Only modern free version of Playmobil



Now both incarnate in his avatars, of plastics, Charlie as a brave viking warrior and Marla as a version quite similar to herself, which eventually prove to be much more what appears to the naked eye. When his brother is kidnapped by the villain turn, the largest in the clan risks everything to go to look for him and try to carry it back home. Both will live adventures separated in this world of fantasy, where anything can happen, and where they will learn to be reunited figurative and literally.

Playmobil: The Movie play it safe and never risk too much with anything outside of the mainstream, it is almost an adventure manual. But that works quietly well in their comfort, pace, long-winded, jokes effective and some musical scenes. Without major pretensions, it is an entertainment that does not require the viewer’s thoughts, no second readings, but simply to spend an hour and a half immersed in a fantasy world and to finish-of course – eager to play to those dolls that are cherished for generations.