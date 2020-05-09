Alessandra Ambrosio and Margaret Qualley, duel style tracksuit

In these days of spring in the that being at home is more than a choice, a necessity, has changed the concept of fashion mainly because priority is given to looks more functional in that prime comfort and that does not suppose any effort to get it if there is tread on the asphalt to quickly go buy, or walk the dog, for example. Therefore, the clothing of sporty style have become more than ever in the core of the season, as well we showed Paula Echevarría yesterday same. A few designs that almost with absolute security you already have in your closet; from there, the duel style tracksuit cotton (signed this week) that we show between the actress Margaret Qualley and the exángel Victoria’s Secret Alessandra Ambrosio it the most easy to copy.



Unlike Paula Echevarría that was committed by the misalignment of the pieces in your set to create a flattering contrast, the uniform that is presented to us Margaret and Alessandra is caracterizá by combine items to game to a get a image more minimalist, but also very flattering. To complement their looks sporting, the two agree to take some running shoesas it was logical; a small handbag shoulder bag and a cap, which allows them to carry a hairstyle less elaborate.

The color grey, a classic in the fashion sport, it is the choice with which Margaret Qualley unify your looks. In your case, opt for a sweatshirt in a smooth finish with the neck to the box, and shoulders relaxed that leads to play with a few morning joggers with the low pucker. Your footwear also follows the range of the gray for greater coordination. However, to avoid a finish boring, you choose your cap of Nike, and his shoulder bag in black color and put a touch of fun to your style with its socks in brown colour, and drawings of skulls in white.



For its part, Alessandra Ambrosio you opt for the range of cakes, of full now this season. Specifically, opt for a dusty pink for your sweatshirt hood, and pants sporting. Combined with a cap-gray, greenish Tutunj and sports grey Stella McCartney for Adidas.



