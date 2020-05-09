Adrienne Bailon, aviva his conflict with the Kardashian

After unleashing a storm of reproaches on the part of Kim and Khloé Kardashian to disavow publicly his relationship with the famous clan tv, the singer Adrienne Bailon has used his profile of Instagram to respond to the hard message that the sisters of her ex-boyfriend, Rob Kardashianhave been running in the same social network with the aim to discredit it and to sink your reputation. “Being famous and having a career are different things. I’ve always had a career. I have worked very hard since he was 15 years old, and the fact of being the ‘girlfriend’ of someone was not exactly the way I wanted to me know. I never expected it to happen that way”, wrote the artist in his personal account. The cross-fire between the interpreter and two of the heavy weights of the family Kardashian started at the beginning of this week in the digital universe after a controversial interview in which Adrienne ensured that their now-defunct romance with Rob -in addition to her appearances as constants in the program of reality tv family – had harmed considerably their possibilities of to be taken seriously on a professional level and artistic.

While Khloé was limited to directing various insults to make it clear that his words had not sat at all well, Kim Kardashian it was a little bit further and criticized vehemently that Adrienne would talk in those terms from their loved ones when the only reason it was still giving interviews was precisely to talk about his brief flirtation with the world of television and, especially her stormy relationship with the Kardashian.

MGR