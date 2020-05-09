A new series might come soon to the Arrowverse

It seems that the changes in the programming of The CW will continue and it could soon be a new production, to make sure that it is in development the series of ‘Superman’ in the Arrowverse.

The character has already appeared earlier in the series ‘Supergirl’, just like on special events, as are the crossovers.

But, everything indicates that it is time for the hero to fly point and apart to star in their own series in the franchise that has proven to be quite successful among the fans of DC Comics.

‘Superman & Lois’ will be the title of the series of ‘Superman’ in the Arrowverse, which will be starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch who have already played Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively.

The series will be produced by Greg Berlanti, the former producer of ‘The Flash’, while the screenplay will be written by Todd Helbing, who also serve as executive producer and renounced to the production of the sprinter to concentrate on this new project.

The story has been described by the creators as a discovery in the life of the hero more famous, and the journalist most popular comicsknow how to deal with all the stress, the pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

The production is based on the characters of DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

This is the second new production of the Arrowverse that is in process for release in the seasons of television in 2020 and 2021, the first is the spin-off of ‘Arrow’ focused on the women, starring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy.

The Arrowverse has become a brand that defines The CWand although she is coming to ‘Arrow’ has also seen success in their new releases, the most recent of them is ‘Batwoman’, starring Ruby Rose.

The current list of the Arrowverse includes ‘The Flash’, ‘Legends of Tomorrow’, ‘Supergirl’ and ‘Black Lightning’.

The new history of Superman will come almost ten years after the conclusion of ‘Smallville’ which told the origin story of Clark Kent.