A daughter of Mila Jovovich will be the younger version of Natasha in Black Widow!

Will be the next April 30, when the movie solo Black Widow arrives to all the movie theaters, the first tape of Marvel starring and directed by women; which will be part of the history of Natasha Romanoff and his family hidden in Russia.

It is as well as will start the Phase 4 of the Movie Universe of Marvel, where it is expected major surprises; perhaps the cameo of one of the main characters? Still nothing is sure until the big day of the premiere. But what has been confirmed is that Black Widow it will be composed of flashbacks that tell the origin of Natasha and how she became the undercover agent that all we knew.

Thanks to this last is as Scarlett Johansson has needed the help of the technology to appear younger, or well, a small actress who represents her as a girl. But to the surprise of all is that this little actress also comes from a world of action, because it is Ever Anderson, the little daughter of Mila Jovovich, who has joined Black Widow for the flashbacks.

The small Ever Anderson 12 years of age has been in the news in recent days not only for its revelation to be a part of Black Widow, but also because it has been confirmed that she will star in the new live-action Disney Peter Pan & Wendy, and who, to the surprise of all, is practically identical to her mom, Mila Jovovich.

Black Widow it will focus on the role of Scarlett Johansson, Natasha Romanoffafter what happened in Captain America: Civil War; when she has to flee and hide in order to not be arrested. It is as well as she returns to her native Russia with her family.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_bykuSd_68(/embed)

