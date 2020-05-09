5 trends of the 2000 that we do NOT want to return in 2020

While the trends fashion and beauty are cyclical, and there are many trends returning (experts say that this phenomenon happens every 20 years), there are some that should stay in the trunk of the memories for good because they were unflattering, and why not to say, to be ridiculous and ugly, and that if you were a hit in the late 90’s and early 2000in full by 2020 could make you look outdated and out of tune.

This is our selection of the fashion trends and beauty of the 2000 that we do not want to return in 2020:

PANTS TO THE HIP

Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera were great promoters of this movement in 2000, but had a few abs amazing toooodas would die for to have, but very few get it. In fact, if you think about it, the cuts low and do not favour anyone, on the contrary, your legs are shortened and the ‘rolls’ of the waist were in evidence, and it is for others to say what happened when you sat.

BOAST YOUR UNDERWEAR

Speaking of the pants to the hip, other trend super strong in 2000 and they definitely don’t want back was to show your underwear, specifically a g-string of the ‘threads’ fine in theory, you did look very sexy (ok, not), and among the more notice the better! Even, they went out garments with crystals and a series of applications that were all, less sensual.