5 pairs of celebrities who went from be very well to hate.

It is known that many celebrities that were friends. But not all is peace and love in Hollywood since there are those who faced and can not be seen.

Hollywood is the birthplace of great celebrities who were able to reap their careers and build friendships with their colleagues. But sometimes, those links do not end so well and end up feuding (without being able to be supported). In this note, we bring you some cases that exemplify.

1. Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere

The enmity between the famous actors began long ago, even before they both dedicated themselves globally. It was during the filming of the movie “The gang neighborhood” and were so bad (ended up to blows), that Richard Gere ended up being replaced by another actor.

2. Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna

The actress and the queen of pop came to be very united, and maintained a friendship over a decade. But it all ended up hit and as sources close to Madonna, all would be by “the jealousy and competitiveness” of Paltrow.

3. The fights also came the cast of Grey’s Anatomy: Patrick Dempsey and Isaiah Washington

The famous Dr. Burke faced with the one who gave life to Derek Shepherd. As he confessed in a television program, it would have been because Patrick Dempsey was late to a shoot and not wanted to wait for Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey) and there began a confrontation (which, it is rumored, ended with pushing and shoving).

4. Another case of enmity in series: Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall

The two recognized celebrities owe much of their success to the series Sex and the City. Those who gave life to Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones, threw themselves into a competition by having more role in the story. After the end of the series, they worked again together (for movies) but your link never returned to be the beginning.

5. Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera

This is the case of two of the singers most famous in the world, that they began their careers together, very girls, in “The Mickey Mouse club”. As you were growing up, the two clinched their own success and that entailed a high level of competitiveness. In a opportunity, Aguilera went on to say that “not respected artistically” to Spears.

