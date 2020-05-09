Not all of the manes in need of daily washing. Keep your hair always clean and polished with these products. We give you 3 hairstyles to look perfect.

Bob wavy

If you try this look for a party night, the best thing is that you tilt the hairstyle picked up from the young actress Elle Fanning.

1. First, matifica with a shampoo dry, this product helps to give volume to the hair, as well as let it cool. We recommend that you only apply a little and then remove the excess by massaging the scalp.

2. Follow with a protective cream against UV damage and conditioning that will help to detangle and fight frizz. In order to get the waves more gentle, massage the product in medium to tips.

3. He concludes by creating a half-ponytail horse if your mane is long, leave the top loose and hides the excess hair with bobby pins bright and supertendencia, this with the aim to give an effect of bob fake as the actress.

Smoothing without effort

If you are one of those who loves to leave the hair loose, then, chooses as the actress Rosamund Pike for a style straight.

1. What is essential to achieve this style on a daily basis is to use a first that balance the natural pH and protects your hair from the inside out, this way you will stylize without cause breakage or leave it heavy.

2. Use a brush thermal, which will help to smooth, it starts from the root and when you get to the tips turns inward to shape, just remember not to exceed more than five brushed to avoid burning the hair.

3. Concludes with fixative spray, but bet with one that has nutrients that help keep you cool and hydrated. Do you want to give a plus? Look for those with a delicious aroma!

Ponytail

Very basic and appealed, but use it with style. Performs this picked up identical to that of the gorgeous Emily Blunt.

1. To achieve a collection of horse perfect and very chicstarts by putting a little bit of cream estilizadora to soften, hydrate and add shine, while controlling unruly hair to achieve a fixation, smooth and well-defined.

2. Continue combing backwards with a fine brush to remove knots. Don’t forget to tie it with an elastic band of satin texture to prevent it from damaging your hair. Cover it with a tuft of hair.

3. Although the last thing we want is to take away its natural oils, if you become aware of being you have sebum in your hair, a tip is to take a brush with a little bit of translucent finishing powder and giving it a few touches to areas that are shiny for matificar.

By: Michel Medina Fernández