WWE: Nikki Bella reveals medical negligence on their stage of fighter

By Sebastián Martínez – POSTED on 06/05/2020 AT 14:32

Nikki Bella it has been one of the protagonists in the last few hours due to his revelation in his book “Incomparable”, where he stated that she was raped on two occasions when I was young. In his memoirs, Nikki not only comments about this issue, but also speaks of wrestling, among other things, on the debut of Ronda Rousey, which sat as a “slap in the face” in some women who saw their participation in the Royal Rumble was totally eclipsed by the emergence of Rowdy.

The book has been describing in the social networks and we have found the excerpts interesting, such as a confidentiality agreement that you signed with John Cena to be his partner, but one of the things that he has called us the attention has been a alleged medical malpractice before Nikki Bella go under the knife to repair a serious injury in the neck. In the book, Nikki explains that the doctors of the WWE acted passively, an attitude that could have caused serious injuries for life.

“I kept telling them that there was something wrong,” explained Nikki about feeling that she had for a long time about suffering a serious injury. “I have been an athlete all my life and I can distinguish the wear and tear of injuries.”

“I asked for an mri, but they told me that they would show anything new. Not responded when I explained to them that I was numbing the legs and I slept in the fighting. Finally, I did an mri. I was in Austin, Texas, and was behind the stage. A doctor approached me to tell me: ‘So you know, we’re not going to find anything‘. I would have given anything for that to be true.”

“He had lost the title, and my revenge was approaching. I had a battle in San Diego for Raw that I won, and I flew to Phoenix to SmackDown the next night. I went to the mri that Tuesday afternoon prior to the recording. The doctor looked at him and said: “This girl is about to break the neck in half“. WWE sent me home. I wanted to see the medical director of WWE, but it seemed that he could not get an appointment with him. Finally, I sent a text message to the office: “Is it because I am a woman who does not receive the same treatment that the superstars male?”.

Importance of the Bella Tiwns in the business

Nikki Bella explains in the book, other interesting topics, your thinking about the importance that had her and her sister in the business. “I didn’t break my neck, showed her tits and they paid me $ 500 a week to spend time with a group of wrestlers male. I wanted to be a superstar female in that company. I wanted to change how they perceived women in the sport. And I think we’ve been successful: we were the first to be able to do everything that Brie and I got in the sales of merchandising,” said Nikki. “And when you got those girls from NXT, we wanted to help them to see very well. When Charlotte was the next to ascend, the I supported 100 percent. I was the girl more naughty, the girl more bad, the villain larger, so that Charlotte, as a good, he said. I am good at it, after all. I learned to accept the hate when I was a young girl walking by the football field”.

