The scene of Victorious that unleashed the wrath against Victoria Justice

After 57 episodes of the famous series Victorious of Nichelodeon, directed under the production of Dan Schneider, the fans still can’t overcome that chapter that unleashed the wrath of the people against Victoria Justice as in that episode, his character will low the boyfriend Cat Valentine, a young woman played by Ariana Grande.

During the four seasons, Ariana it positioned itself as one of the favorite actresses of the public, and when it appeared in the episode where Tori steals the groom to Cat, became one of the most pólemicos since supposedly in the series, Cat and Tori were great friends but still the chestnut betrays her in the worst way.

It should be recalled that in the first minutes of the chapter makes it clear that the new boyfriend of Cat, Danny, was the romantic partner of Tori on his other school so that Tasting I did not know about their relationship but when this secret comes to light arriving at the agreement not to take it personal because it was a long time ago and this should not affect your friendship.

Although Tori said to Cat that I had not felt absolutely nothing for your ex boyfriend, each to Danny and his new girlfriend walked around in front of her began to fill with rage and jealousy so during a late night party within your school -Hollywood Arts – decides to attack them, lanzandoles cheese hot top while they kissed.

That was not the worst, but while Cat was cleaning in the bathroom, the melted cheese that Tori grinned, she took the opportunity to apologize to Danny and later end up besandose front of Cat. This scene caused the anger of the fans of Ariana Grande who is currently still not overcome and will continue to claiming to the famous Victoria Justice.

Chapter of Victorious

Of course all this was mere acting, however the fans took it very personal due to the strong rumors that pointed to Victoria Justice I felt envious of Ariana for stealing the spotlight in their own series.

