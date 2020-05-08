The New Mutants: new images with the Demon Bear and the Smiley Menu next to rumors of premiere digital

The New Mutants shared from his official Twitter account, official images of the movie, where we see the Demon Bear and the Smiley Men. In addition, there are rumors of what Premiere on a digital platform? Find out all here!

The New Mutants it was, without a doubt, a halo of light among so much darkness for fans of X-men. While the MCU was turning into gold everything he touched, the friendly mutants went into a tailspin, more and more, into an abyss that, thankfully, seemed to finish with Dark Phoenix. But there was still The New Mutantswith cancellations, problems in their production, but with a trailer that had left us all with eyes wide open. These days they sound strong rumors of premiere digital. Comicbook warned that Amazon is active the pre-order of the movie does that Mean this is only a sale too early in the title? Some are already speculating with a debut through this platform.

In the trailer we could see, for the first time, a more than interesting mix between cinema of superheroes and horrorvery well-balanced. The director Josh Boone, then you make two romantic comedies, he was called to take charge of this production, along with a script responsibility Knate Lee, who is one of the producers of the next series based on a book by Stephen King, The Stand.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_vJhUAOFpI(/embed)

Let us remember that the cast is very promising, also: Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Behind, Blu Hunt, and Alice Braga.

In the movie, the proposal is clear thanks to your trailer, it’s going to be able to see how the mutant Wolfsbane, Magik, Cannonball, Sunspot and Danielle Moonstar are exposed and face their worst nightmares while they discover their skills.

And to stop all this terror in clear, from the official twitter account shows us a couple of images taken from the film where we can see the iconic Demon Bear and the dark Smiley Men. The urge to view this film each time they are stronger. Isn’t that the same thing happens?

Illyana fights the Demon Bear in LIMBO! 😈🗡 #NewMutants pic.twitter.com/kZvXcR4wT8 — New Mutants Updates (@NewMutantsUp) May 2, 2020

The smiley guys are definitely haunting Disney execs rn to get this movie released. #NewMutants https://t.co/rfEgRmcoEZ pic.twitter.com/DKhYlnfZpy — New Mutants Updates (@NewMutantsUp) May 3, 2020

