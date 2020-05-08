The director of Ant-Man reveals who he was talking to the Falcon in the movie

Although the Saga of the Infinity of the Universe Film and Marvel it is pretty well explained, there are always certain details and issues that remain in the air and don’t get to be answered (at least for the moment) in so far the Marvel movies.



One of those small details unresolved (never better said) what we have in Ant-Man, directed film in 2015 Peyton Reed that starred, among others, Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas and Evangeline Lilly, in which we told the story of how the thief Scott Lang eventually becomes the superhero Ant-Man.

One of the questions that had the fans with the movie Ant-Man, and that remained unresolved was about who he was talking to Falcon during the battle at the facilities of the Avengers. This was what he said to the filmmaker when a fan asked the question on Twitter:

Great question. He’s talking to Natasha. #AntMan https://t.co/WLg7vvctKF — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) May 2, 2020

“Great question. I was talking with Natasha”.

Although there were certain uncertainties about a new delivery of the Man Ant, it finally confirmed that there would be Ant-Man 3 with Peyton Reed again as a director. For the moment not much is known about this new film of the Movie Universe Marvelalthough it is speculated that Marvel might introduce the Young Avengers into Ant-Man 3.

There is still much to enjoy Ant-Man 3 in the movie theaters. Meanwhile, the upcoming projects from Marvel are just around the corner, yes, waiting for that to calm down the situation with the Coronavirus and is able to resume the filming and premieres.