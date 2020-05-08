Summer Walker and Usher released ‘Come Thru’

United STATES, Los Angeles.- The

artist of R&B’s rising Summer Walker has released a new video,

“Come Thru”, featuring Usher. The clip dreamer and neon-soaked, filmed

by Lacey Duke, was filmed in the 285 Flea Market in Atlanta and presents

motorcycles, machines, fog and many other images Lynchianas night,

with some choreography Usher in for good measure.

The truth is that Walker is the queen

of the service. While the smoke blows around in the darkness of the

night, sitting, sitting in a car. We see a lot of scenes, including

she’s in the back of a motorcycle in peace, relaxing while his

partner leads her to a comfortable place. Usher appears to be half way to show

you will never lose a step.

Comes in a choreography silky patented that is clearly Usher, soft enough to fit in 2020 or 1997. It lends itself to the feeling that the film exudes: a creation of sexy and timeless on how to find comfort in the night and what comes with it.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOaJloEPUCg(/embed)

“Come Thru” was produced

by London on da Track and displays the simple of Usher’s 1997’s “You Make Me

Wanna”, for which the collaboration here feels especially appropriate.

The co-writer of Usher, Jermaine Dupri, appears alongside him in the music clip.

Summer Walker released his debut album, Over

It , last October.

The LP quickly became a

success runaway, debuting at number two on the Rolling Stone 200. Walker

he finished his first and last tour in support of the album in December of last year.

Recently won the Soul Train Music Award for Best New Artist, and

is scheduled to perform a set at the Coachella Festival in 2020 in April.