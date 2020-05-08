Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to dress as Buffy the vampire slayer



Sarah Michelle Gellar recalled his iconic character from the series Buffy, the vampire slayer

Like millions of people these weeks of

quarantine for pandemic coronavirus



,

Sarah Michelle Gellar,



the star of the series



Buffy the vampire slayer





kill the boredom as you can during the confinement. The kitchen, the exercise, the movies and the series and, also, to rummage among the cupboards and digging stop uncover old memories are some of the antidotes to the tedium.

Can that was just as well as the actress gave the dress with the rolled to the end of season 1 of the popular fantasy series created by Joss Whedon. And 23 years later, Gellar returned to wear that outfit. A time that has wanted to share with the legion of fans that still has the fiction in the social networks.

That chapter, entitled “Prophecy Girl” (The girl of the Prophecy) was released on march 10, 1997 in american television, and was the twelfth and last chapter of the first season. The dress you are wearing Gellar is remembered as one of the attire world’s most iconic Buffy Summers. “All ready and no place to go”, she says in her message on Instagram the actress.



Buffy the vampire slayer





remains one of the series of fantasy more popular, despite the fact that it ended its journey in the small screen in 2003 after seven seasons and 145 episodes. In 2018, emerged rumors about a possible

reboot



with Joss Whedon on board and new cast, but until now there has been no more news about it.