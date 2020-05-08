Riverdale Season 5: release date, trailer, what will happen, the actors, the characters and everything | Series-TV | The CW | Usa | Chips TV Fame

“Riverdale” will have a fifth season, this was confirmed by The CW in January 2020, and the end of the fourth delivery he left the way prepared for the story of Archie, Veronica, Jughead and Betty continue. However, due to the current crisis of coronavirus, the filming of the new episodes yet has no start date.

LOOK: What happened at the end of the season 4 of “Riverdale”?

In normal conditions, the filming of the new season of the teen series would start 5 in July of 2020, but due to the security measures against the COVID-19 is likely to be delayed.

At the moment it is known that from the 7th of April 2020 began writing the fifth season of “Riverdale” that should have 22 chapters. Although considering that the writer Ted Sullivan confirmed that the fifth installment will begin with 3 episodes remaining from the previous season, maybe more.

LOOK: Betty tries to prove that he had killed Jughead in “Riverdale”

Advance Riverdale 4×19

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN SEASON 5 OF “RIVERDALE”?

In the last episode of the fourth season of “Riverdale”, Jughead write a short story where the students come from Mr. Honey with a prank that goes wrong and ends up with his life. While in the real world, Betty sought the help of the parents to prevent that the director cancel the prom.

The daughter of Alice manages to preserve the dance and Honey is fired, but when march discovers that he was the best director they have had in years, in addition, he wrote Jughead a letter of recommendation to the writing program of the University of Iowa. The latter causes the Jug to change its story, and instead of leaving him to die call 911 and save him.

LOOK: How did you meet Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart?

The fourth season of “Riverdale” it ends with Jughead and Betty getting another video. In the clip we see the mother of Veronica killed the sheriff Minetta; Betty and Jughead in the cottage surrounded by pizza boxes and beer bottles; and a group of people with masks that look like Betty, Jughead, Archie, Veronica, Cheryl, and Reggie stabbing to Mr. Honey.

That closure left a number of questions that must be resolved in the fifth installment of the series The CW that as announced by showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will start with the episodes of the third party, and shall include the prom.

”I’m really proud of the last episode. In reality, the last two. The prom is really a classic. And the 21, was an episode a real emotional and so many stories emotional of the people reached their climax, but in reality, it is the graduation. It is a rite of passage. So many graduations were canceled this year. I really loved that episode. So I’m anxious to do it at some time,” he told EW.

LOOK: Who is Camila Mendes? 10 facts about the actress of “Riverdale”

TRAILER FOR SEASON 5 OF “RIVERDALE”

The fifth season of “Riverdale” still no official trailer, but here are some images from the previous release.

ACTORS AND PERSONAL “RIVERDALE” 5

So far, it has been confirmed that both Skeet Ulrich as Marisol Nichols will not be part of the entire fifth season. In the morning program australian, The Today Show, Skeet said: “I also want to take the program in a different direction next season and jump five years ahead”.

“When it all ended, I got in touch with the entire cast, I got in touch with Marisol and Skeet, and I told them that we had not finished those stories, and we want to make sure that you have good farewells. I think that Marisol knew what Hermione was going to do. I don’t think that Skeet knew yet what was going to make FP. The truth is that it is not a spoiler, but neither Hermione nor FP are being murdered. So my hope is that they are part of Riverdale in a real way, whenever there is a ‘Riverdale’,” said the showrunner to TVLine.

In the meantime, Mark Consuelos will star in an upcoming episode of Katy Keene that it will make five years in the future, so that it is safe to assume that Hiram will continue in freedom in the universe.

In both, the characters who should definitely return are Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Kevin (Casey Cott), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Reggie (Charles Melton), Alice Cooper Smith (Mädchen Amick) and Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos).

LOOK: Everything about the final season of “The 100”

WHEN DID YOU PREMIERE THE SEASON 5 OF “RIVERDALE”?

The fifth season of “Riverdale” we do not yet have a release date in The CW. Although according to the calendar of the series, the next episodes should begin airing in October of 2020 is likely to be delayed a bit, like other productions, due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

In Spain, the new episodes are issued in Movistar+ a day after its premiere in the united States.

The first three seasons of “Riverdale” are available in Netflix.

LOOK: Why “American Horror Story” could change the theme of season 10?

5 DATA OF CAMILA MENDES

1. WENT TO THE UNIVERSITY WITH JUGHEAD JONES

The cast of Riverdale is quite united, but Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse (who plays Jughead Jones in the series) have a stronger relationship. Although not studied to the same thing, both went to the University of New York at the same time. In fact, they knew of the existence of each other, but were not as close back then.

2. DOMINATES ANOTHER LANGUAGE

The protagonist of dangerous Lies became famous for putting the share of ethnic diversity in Riverdale. Camila Mendes is afro-brazilian and speaks fluent Portuguese. The actress moved to Brazil when he was 10 years old, and lived for a year there.

3. THEIR FIRST STEPS

Before the success of dangerous Lies and Riverdale, Camila Mendes had a few important roles in their curriculum. In fact, his first acting job paid was for a commercial for the store of items for the home, IKEA.

4. GIRL VIDEO CLIPS

5. FACED FOOD PROBLEMS

Like many other figures from the world of entertainment, Camila Mendes has exposed some of the problems with which it has had to deal with in his personal life. The actress of dangerous Lies he confessed that he struggled for a long time against nutritional problems and had much difficulty to maintain a healthy life.

LOOK: All that is known of the new series of Joe Exotic

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Trailer of Riverdale – Season 4

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED

MORE VIDEOS

Watch here the trailer of the second season of “Dead to Me”

Watch here the trailer of the second season of “Dead to Me”

Watch here the trailer of the first season of “Valeria”

Watch here the trailer of the first season of “Valeria”