McKayla Maroney left the gym and now is the star of Instagram

Surely you remember the gymnast McKayla Maroney, who participated in the Olympic Games of London 2012, but not by execution, but by the grimace that took place in the award ceremony and became the champion of the meme, thus earning the nickname of “McKayla is not impressed”.

Her image was circulated around the internet, even posed with the president Barack Obama with his famous grin, but after taking the silver for the united States in salto de potro, where a perfect execution with an error in falling away from the gold, away from back again in Rio, Maroney decided to leave the gymnastics professionally to become nothing more and nothing less than a celebrity of social networks, where Twitter has half a million followers, worse in Instagram already has a million. Boy, did that impress McKayla, and if not, just check out the change.

But something that has caught the attention, it is the impressive physical change of the u.s., which led the media to speculate about surgery, to what the own McKayla flatly refused, and that is when all of the met in London was 16 years old, and now is all woman quite crecidita 20 years, that says that you want to be devoted to the song, already up to take classes and everything announced on Instagram.

doMcKayla Maroney it will be the new sensation in the music? Do you abandon everything to be a model? Do you return to the gym? The truth is that no one knows, but we’ll see how it goes in this new stage of his life, but at what time decide what you have prepared, we leave some of the best photos from the Instagram of McKayla, for if it were with the slope.

i totally understand why people are upset about me “changing”, i get it.. but if i can promise you one thing, it’s that i will never stop changing. life is all about growing, evolving, and becoming more and more yourself, and these last couple years I’ve done nothing but that! I’ve finally gotten myself to the point where i know who i am, and what i want out life, and you can either love me, or hate me for that. either way, i love you, and wish you the best, because to me a real role model is someone who has the courage to be exactly who they are no matter what anyone else thinks.. and if i can inspire one person to live like that, then I’ve done my job on this planet. #KeepSmiling ❤️ A photo posted by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) the 15 Jul 2016 to(s) 11:27 PDT

