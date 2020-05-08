May 2020: 15 first-run Movies on Netflix

The platform streaming brings with it some new features to the fifth month of the year.

By Juan Jose Nava / La Voz de Durango

The fifth month of the year has begun and in the midst of this closure due to the pandemic by the coronavirus, the offer of premieres of films by different platforms has increased exponentially. In that vein, Netflix, is not far behind, and to entertain the audience, brings with it a significant number of titles, between movies of old and unpublished.

Then, The Voice of Durango makes a list of 15 proposals entirely on unpublished that have seen and will soon see the light to unravel its stories. The compendium includes dramas, romance, suspense, action, crime, sexual diversity, and even comedy.

1. RESCUE MISSION.

The mission of a battle-hardened mercenary becomes an introspective race of survival when he is sent to Bangladesh to rescue the son of a drug trafficker.

In the distribution figure of the actor Chris Hemsworth.

2. DANGEROUS LIES

The thriller portrays a caregiver in bankruptcy, who unexpectedly inherits the estate of his patient, but his newly acquired wealth hidden secrets, deception and danger.

As protagonists are Camila Mendes, Jessie T. Usher and Jamie Chung.

3. IF YOU KNEW

When the intelligence teenager Ellie Chu agrees to write a love letter to an athlete, did not expect to become their friend… or to fall in love with the same person.

Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer and Alexxis Lemire are the actors who make up the cast.

4. SPENCER, CONFIDENTIAL

Spencer, a former fresh out of jail, reunites with Hwawk, a heavy weight to unravel a conspiracy linked to the deaths of two police officers of Boston.

Among the actors include Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duje and Alan Arkin.

5. VIOLET AND FINCH

Two teenagers with personal battles created an unbreakable bond on a journey liberating by the wonders of Indiana.

Among the actors of the film joins Elle Fanning, Justic Smith, and Luke Wilson.

6. RICH OF LOVE

The movie directed by brazilian Bruno Garotti tells the story of Teto, a young millionaire’s determined to prove to Paula, the girl he likes, who is a good boy. But a lie about his past will end up going out of control.

This tape is ideal for romancear a couple. Among the players are Danilo Mesquita, Giovanna Lancellotti and Jaffar Bambira.

7. LOVE, WEDDING, RANDOM.

Different versions of the same day unfold while Jack deals with guests difficult, a dose of chaos and a possible romance in the wedding of her sister.

In the cast are Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn and Freida Pinto.

8. ALL DAY AND A NIGHT

A young person sentenced to life imprisonment, he recalls the people, the circumstances and the system we played against and led him to commit the crime that condemned them.

Jeffrey Wright, Ashton Sanders and Regina Taylor are part of the cast.

9. YES, MY LOVE

The tape of director peruvian Pedro Flores Maldonado, speaks of a boyfriend surprised that you must prove your loyalty when your partner ends the relationship after suspecting that he has cheated on you.

In the list highlight the names of Yiddá Eslava, Julian Zucchi and Andres Salas.

10. UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT: KIMMY AGAINST THE REVEREND (INTERACTIVE MOVIE) / Premiere: 12 May.

It is a special they have prepared Tina Fey and Robert Carlock following the end of the series last January. The author famous is about to marry a prince… but first he has to thwart the evil plan of the reverend. The style of the episode interactive of Black Mirror, where it was the viewer who took the decisions of the protagonist, this special will bring back the main characters, now subject to the decisions of the viewer.

In the performances are Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski and Tituss Burgess.

11. THE OTHER MISSY / Premiere: 13 May.

Tim believes that he invited the woman of his dreams to a retirement in Hawaii. What will be time to realize that the message was to another person?.

In the cast include David Spade, Lauren Lapkus, and Nick Swardson. The tape is from the united States and the director is Tyler Spindel.

12. I WANT YOU IMBECIL / Premiere: 15 May.

The Spanish film directed by Laura Mañá, speaking of Frames, an individual who leaves his girlfriend and in that moment of frustration, tries to reinvent itself to become a modern man with the help of his childhood friend and an expert who advises on the Internet.

Quim Gutiérrez, Natalia Tena, and Alfonso Bassave are part of the deal.

13. TWO TÓRTOLOS / Premiere: 22 May.

You were going the fast lane to the separation, until they end up involved in a murder. Now, the only goal is to find the real culprit to save himself.

Among the protagonists are Issa Rae, Kmail Nanjiani and Paul Sparks.

14. SINCE I’M NOT HERE / Premiere: 27 May.

The mexican film, winning Best Film and Audience Award of the Festival of Morelia edition 2019, directed by Fernando Frías de la Parra, features performances of Choral Bridge, Juan Daniel Garcia, Angelina Chen, Leo Zapata and Jonathan Espinoza.

As the synopsis is concerned, Ulises Samperio is a 17-year old mexican who, after a misunderstanding with members of a cartel local, is forced to emigrate to the united States, leaving behind what most defined him: his gang, the dancing and parties he loves so much.

15. THE HUNCH / Premiere: 28 May.

The argentine film, which will come to the end of the month, it will portray the life of a novice (Luisana Lopilato) and a detective (Joaquin Furriel) investigate the murder of a girl of 19 years. The main suspect is her best friend.

The address is the responsibility of the filmmaker Alejandro Montiel. Actors: Luisana Lopilato, Joaquin Furriel and Rafael Ferro.