Khlo Kardashian sent a message of female empowerment with a postal family

Khlo Kardashian is complying with the quarantine in your home, in the company of her small daughter True and your ex-partner.

With so free time and away from their sisters, to the corporate american you have been given you by remembering the times you have shared together.

Especially with her nieces, who dedic an amazing message through social networks, where has taken refuge in the last days.

The the daughter of Kris Jenner wanted to send a message of female empowerment to the small, and quickly it was possible to thousands of reactions.

Quin manages the world? Women, he wrote Koko on Instagram, acompaando his words with a photo where it appears with True, and her nieces older, Penelope and North.

The title chosen by the ex Tristan Thompson part of a song of Beyonc, which enhances the role of women in society.

Although it was published a couple of das, the picture of Khlo Kardashian already has 2.5 million likes and 10 thousand comments.