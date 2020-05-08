Kenzie Ziegler is sick of it compare it with its sister Maddie Ziegler

“I’m fed up of that I compare with it“: Says Kenzie Ziegler about the constant comparisons with her sister Maddie Ziegler.

Maddie and Kenzie Ziegler they are two sisters who have been made famous by his incredible talent as dancers.

While Maddie reached international fame starring in the music video of Sia, Kenzie calls from the program Dance Moms and other special appearances in different television programs.

To be sisters, Maddie and Kenzie are constantly compared by their fans and followers, a fact that has not liked anything to Kenzie, and turned to his account of TikTok to ask his fans to stop comparing it to her older sister.

“I just want to talk about something that has been happening a lot in my TikTok. Every time I post a video with Maddie, we all compare in the comments. Which yes, Maddie is a great dancer, and she is better than me. I can say that she is better than me. I’m fed up of that I compare with it, only because I have compared with it all my life. Then, if you could leave positive comments under TikToks as well, because just remember, people also have feelings and I also have feelings. I know that this is something really stupid to address, but I feel that it was necessary to say it. And also, Maddie and I do it for fun, these are not TikToks serious. We are only learning dances and having fun. Then, if we could all be positive and kind. Stop comparing everyone“

@mackenzieziegler🤠🤠🤠 I original sound – mackenzieziegler

We are sure that it must be hard for Kenzie to be compared all the time with Maddie, because, besides being sisters, their talent for dance should be unique and different, don’t you think?

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico