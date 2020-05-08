Jennifer Aniston (‘Friends’) can’t take any more and explodes with a graphic image dedicated to the coronavirus: “you f*ll”

The global pandemic by coronavirus has led to a serious crisis in many parts of the world, and we are living in difficult times.

There are those who try to take it with a very positive attitude, but as they continue to advance the days and weeks it is inevitable to have a moment of despair.

Now he has touched Jennifer Aniston, and never Rachel had represented so much to so many people.

“Dear Covid… you f*ll kindly already thanks BYE“I wrote the ‘actress’Friends‘an unexpected message next to a photo of him making the finger to the camera, which already has over 5 million likes.

Your friend of ‘Friends’, Lisa Kudrow, has been one of the first to support your argument with emojis of applause. Also Ashley Benson, Oprah Winfrey, Zoey Deutch, Julianne Moore or Michelle Pfeiffer, who added that they are “exactly your feelings“.

Sure that you are interested in

“I only remember pain”: Courteney Cox confesses, know almost nothing of ‘Friends’ because she has forgotten how good