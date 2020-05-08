‘Hunters of Shadows: The origins’ would have your series in the way of the hand of BBC Three

Fans of the literary universe of ‘Hunters of Shadows’ have not had too much luck beyond the pages of a saga whose adaptations have proved more or less disappointing. The failure film of that movie. starring Lily Collins and Jamie Campbell Bower, here a version for television, with Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood in the skin of Clary and Jace, whose spot tour ended in cancellation after three seasons.

Both ‘Hunters of Shadows: City of bones’ as ‘Shadowhunters’ is not ended with a tone that would rally to your audience and spirit to a new audience, something that apparently has not prevented BBC Three show an interest before the possibility of giving another chance to this world in the small screen.

At least that’s what they say in The Cinema Spot, web that ensures this time the chosen font is not the saga main but his trilogy prequel set in victorian London, 1878. As well, as points this half, Constantin Film I would be developing for the BBC Three of a series based on ‘Hunters of Shadows: The origins’. This new fiction, that would not be a spin-off of ‘Shadowhunters’, had already developed a first episode that would have shown interest in the BBC, that could jump to a new co-production with Netflix after ‘Dracula’.

All of these are new speculations arising two years after the first claims that pointed to an adaptation of ‘The origins’. By then it was the average north american Variety which he said that the series was posing in Constantin but this time including a crossover with the characters of ‘Shadowhunters’.

Could they cross paths?

Although ‘Hunters of Shadows: The origins’ is ambientaría in an independent world that is more faithful to the novels, the possibility that at some point in time do a wink, or to include a brief cameo of some protagonist of ‘Shadowhunters’ is there. And is that although the above-mentioned trilogy of the best-selling author of books for teens, Cassandra Clare, develop oceans of time of the saga’s principal, in his epilogue gives an important jump to be temporary. As well his farewell final happens in 2008, the year in which the adventures of Clary and Jace had already begunand so that crossover would not be an option at all far-fetched.