Hackers threaten to leak the secrets legal of famous artists By CoinTelegraph

Legal issues private of the most important artists in the world of music and film (Lady Gaga, Elton John, Robert DeNiro and Madonna among others) are at risk of being exposed after an attack of ransomware against a firm of New York attorneys.

Grubman Shire (LON:) and Meiselas Sacks were attacked by REVIL ransomware (also known as Sodinokibi), who threatened them with filter up to 756 GB of stolen data. These include confidentiality agreements, telephone numbers, email addresses, correspondence personal, confidentiality agreements and more. It is not known how much they asked for the ransom, but you always pay in .

Cointelegraph saw the web site of the group of cybercriminals where they released screenshots of some legal contracts of Madonna, Christina Aguilera, and system of records of the company.

Threat is real and proven

Brett Callow of the computer security company Emsisoft, said that the attack would bring very serious implications, since these law firms handle highly confidential information about their clients.

“Not only are bad news for the company; also puts the customers whose data have been exposed in danger of blackmail, phishing, identity theft and other types of fraud. In this case, REvil claims to have extracted a total of 756 GB of data “…

