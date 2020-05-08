From Lady Gaga to Gwyneth Paltrow, each time more famous have their own brand of beauty

The world of beauty is an industry that generates millions of jobs and lots of profit per year. It is not coincidental, then, that to be part of this world more and more celebrities. To date, more than 40 stars international (singers, models and actresses) expanded their universe of production launching lines of makeup and personal careall very successful. Rihanna with Fenty, Lady Gaga with Laboratories Haus, up Selena Gomez with Rare Beauty, just to name a few. Here is the list of the most important that you are aware of everything they are doing and you can get online:

Lady Gaga: launched their extensive line of beauty in September 2019, Haus Laboratories. Even, created a line of stickers to achieve an outlined cat eye perfect. Their slogan is the inclusion, do a make-up for all type of beauty.

Rihanna: created Fenty Beauty in 2017. The brand presents a wide range of tones, 50 to be exact, designed for all types of skins and has a great variety of products which already are a success in the market.

Selena Gomez: your new line will be launched in the summer american of the 2020 and already caused a sensation in networks. Selena wore some of the products for their last video clip Boyfriend and hit you all with three different changes. Your fans are anxious.

Kylie Jenner: the kit from the lips of Kylie Cosmetics is what popularized the company of the younger sister of the klan. It began being a business exclusive of Lip Kit in 2015, but it quickly became a mega brand with a wide range of products.

Kim Kardashian: following the example of his younger sister, Kim Kardashian West founded KKW Beauty in 2017. House of beauty offers all the tools to get the look iconic of Kim K. even Though his bars of contour and bases have a high rating, your lipstick, nude is already a classic.

Millie Bobby Brown: take care of your generation. The star of Stranger Things launched Florence by Millsdirected to the generation Z. The products of beauty and skin care are accessible, and their latest additions include a brightness of body will catch the attention of anyone.

Jessica Alba: The Honest Company is more than beauty and skin care. Proposed cleanup options and products for the home, care for the environment and are a hit since 2011.

Miranda Kerr: he started his company of skin care is totally organic, Kora Cosmetics, in 2009. The business of the supermodel australia may have 10 years, but is constantly perfecting new products. Their exfoliating mask and aclaradora turmeric uses ingredients such as quartz to Polish the skin and turmeric to relieve inflammation.

Gwyneth Paltrow: Goop is more than a brand of luxury wellness. Also offers beauty products exclusive. One of their most-sold items is the Goop Glow, a jar exfoliator that provides instant results. That’s why Gwyneth always looks radiant.

Victoria Beckham: released a stylish brand of beauty with make-up in September, that also offers excellent products for the care of the skin. Do the best of Victoria Beckham Beauty? The palette of smoky eyes in a shade of blue klein.