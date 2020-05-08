Ever Anderson, daughter of Milla Jovivich, follows in the footsteps of their parents into the world of film with 12 years

Eve Gabor Anderson. That is the name of the eldest daughter of Milla Jovovich and the writer and director Paul W. S. Anderson, a name that surely we are not going to stop listening to in the coming months, as the little one has taken a little bit in the footsteps of their parents in the world film. With just 12 yearsthe daughter of these two well known names in the world of cinema and fashion already knows what it is to participate in a blockbuster film and even be cover of a magazine.

The magazine of fashion and culture Flaunt Magazine the has become the protagonist of its cover, in which, wearing a look of Viktor & Rolf the young man demonstrates that you can spare tables to pose, making it clear that he has inherited the talent of his mother in front of the camera. “I like the feeling I get when I’m being another person. Grow in the sets of my parents and see how movies are made always has me excited. I have always found it cool that my parents work in a fantasy world,” he said Ever in an interview granted to Flaunt.

Ever Gabo Anderson has already appeared in Resident Evel: The final chapter, directed by his father and starring his mother. But it now faces the role of Natasha Romanoff in the movie Black Widow. To his signing by Marvel it also adds a next project just as interesting: give life to Wendy in the version real image of Peter Pan, which is in the phase of pre-production.

With only 12 years, Ever Gabo has shown in this interview a great maturity: “I feel that when your mother is an actress and your father is a director, it is difficult to be at its height. I want to work hard and go my own way for people to not only see me as your daughter, but also as someone who has worked for it,” he confessed.

The young actress speaks English, French and Russian, and practice taekwondo. What seems to be clear is that your future is in the world of interpretation and getting the papers has not been as easy as it might seem, as Ever Gabo Anderson has tanned in 22 auditions. Ever have told how he knew that he had achieved the role of Wendy: “I was at a sleepover at a friend’s house. My mother told me that if I had some privacy so I got in a closet. I looked at it for a long time, looking very serious and then cracked a big smile and said: ‘you Got the role!’ I screamed out at full speed, and my best friend immediately knew why I was so excited. I worked very hard perfecting my british accent and I can not wait to start filming”, he has told Ever.

Although everything seems perfect in his career, Milla Jovovich has been forced to defend to the small on Instagram and argue that it has not come up here by their parents but by their talent: “Some of you have asked if it is correct to allow my daughter to work in the entertainment industry as young. Personally, I think the most important thing a parent can do is to help their children find their passion. Do what makes them happy,” wrote Jovovich.

“Some people are very critical and they say, ‘oh, of course, it is so easy for her to be the daughter of an actress’. Well, for sure it is easier, because she has us to guide her and has been raised on movie sets all his life. Connections are important in this industry and surely has an advantage in that sense. But as goes the old adage: you can lead a horse to water but you cannot force him to drink. If you Ever don’t extremely talented in its own right, no one would put her in movies just because we’re their parents. In perspective, of the 22 hearings, has obtained 2 movies until now. It is not so easy to get a role,” he said.