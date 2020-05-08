Disney Channel will air series classic Thursday “TBT”





Image taken from the web

Shares Tweet Shares Shares Email



UNITED STATES.- Disney Channel released the programming that will broadcast the Thursday “TBT”, Throwback Thursday (memories of the Thursday), which will be characterized by the classic series of the channel including Hannah Montana, The Cheetah Girls and Kim Possible.

Their fans and spectators of years exploited in networks after sharing the transmission of a few minutes ago of the famous series The Cheetah Girls, which is starring Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon, Sabrina Bryan and Kiely Williams.

In addition, by means of tweets shared some of the programs that are more expected, such as Jake Long: dragon occidental, The new madnesses of the emperor, Zack and Cody: Twins on board, Is so Raven, Stiich!, Phineas and Pherb, The Cheetah Girls, The adventures of Brandy and Mr. Whiskers, Good luck, Charlie!, The wizards of Waverly Place, among others.

The channel’s programming worldwide known, is very relevant to the fans that are located in confinement by the pandemic of the Covid-19. Disney Channel knew how to take advantage of the running of the bulls to give their fans the content nostalgic to return to their childhood years.

today disney channel is going to re-pass all these series phineas and ferb , good luck charlie , the cheetah girls , is so raven , zack and cody , austin and ally , wizards of waverly place , hannah montana , jessie, and sunny between stars THIS SAVED THE DAY AND THE QUARANTINE pic.twitter.com/zXq7Sdx1C4 — franco (@brillamila) May 7, 2020

With Twitter information