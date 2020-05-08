criticism of “Adam” and reflection on “The girl Danish”, “The house of paper”, “The life of Adèle” and company

It is not easy to write about Adammovie , available on Netflix until this Sunday as part of the extraordinary celebration online film festival D, which has offended precisely the group of spectators that sought to make visible: the trans community. The same thing happened with Dallas Buyers Club (Jean-Marc Vallée, 2013), The girl Danish (Tom Hooper, 2015) and Girl (Lukas Dhont, 2018), movies are generally applauded by the criticism (which, remember, is eminently male, white, cishetero), among other reasons, by their good intentions at the time to denounce the transphobia, which were however disputed by the experts to be LGBT, especially for converting interpreters cis (respectively Jared Leto, Eddie Redmayne and Victor Polster, all multipremiados) in characters trans. This, which many refer to as absurd to reside the magic of interpretation precisely in pretending other identities, brings however to mind the times in which Hollywood stars painted their faces black to play african americans. That is, that is an insult. And, worse still, a danger: changing the Hollywood stars of characters trans puts emphasis on the wrong idea of the identity of the trans as a disguise, is invisibiliza the actual trans people, it prevents turn these become stars, and, to make matters worse, it fosters a transphobia that may well stoke the hate crimes. There is also the choice of Bethlehem Hill to embody a character trans in The house of paper (2017-) is so inappropriate, if well-at least there is a woman (cis) as another (trans), something that will indeed be perfectly correct in a future in which the interpreters trans have the same opportunities that the cisgénero.

All this, obvious to those who live near, pass, however, unnoticed to the rest, causing that films about transsexuality that the trans community despises be after vitoreadas by the public precisely as a support to people who, from the buenismo, want what is best without bothering to get to know. Hence, the work of Eddie Redmayne in The girl Danish out completely despised by the trans community (not only by being an interpreter cis: also by falling in the caricature, but that is another story) and yet it won reactions of “Awesome! It moving! Unforgettable!” by a good part of the viewers, as well as nominations to all awards of the year, probably not turned into statuettes for winning Redmayne the previous year with The theory of everything (James Marsh, 2014) and, of course, bound by duty to compete with Leonardo DiCaprio in the edition of The reborn (Alejandro G. Iñárritu, 2015).

Having said this, inevitable though it may seem otherwise, Adam you do not have this problem because, despite being a movie whose main theme is the identity trans, does not have a single protagonist, trans. In it, the teenager Adam —Nicholas Alexander, who as we saw, when he was a child in the also LGBT and also controversial Phillip Morris ¡Te quiero! (Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, 209) decide to spend their last summer of high school with her older sister —Margaret Qualley, one of the discoveries of Once upon a time in… Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino, 2019)—very much involved in the activism, the LGBT of New York. As well known to of Gillian —Bobbi Salvör Menuez, secondary White Girl (Elizabeth Wood, 2016)—a girl is a lesbian that assumes that he is trans, sprouting a peculiar relationship in that, wanting it or not, both fall into the transphobia: him for taking advantage of a minority basically to get sex and she for accepting a man as a couple, and when it is trans, thus, assuming that trans men, in the background, are not men of truth. This last, of course, can defend themselves: the men cishetero represent indirectly the heteronormativity and patriarchy against those who fight the LGBT community, which does not mean at all that they are, as such, the object of the target but, yes, it becomes understandable that a person determined to be free with sexuality, the discard in the pursuit of trans men, not because these latter are less masculine (whatever that means), but because they have experienced discrimination. Or is that, as a lesbian, making demands, and the idea of reject trans men is, quite simply, ugly, whether or not there is logic behind it.

The main problem, and here gets to do a spoiler can be avoided by going directly to the next paragraph, is the conclusion: when he confesses finally that is cisgénero, she admits that she already knew but preferred to pretend otherwise to be able to move forward with the relationship, ensuring suddenly, almost of misery (and without giving too much detail), that is bisexual. That is, not only has he been tricked to feel attracted by a man but the deception has worked, something that, taken to its extreme, it would justify the absolutely terrible violations corrective (not his morals, of course, but its effectiveness). To make matters worse, the reason that has led finally to Adam (whose biblical name is not surely a coincidence) to confess the truth is the story of a trans woman killed by a group of men who tied with her thinking that it was cisgénero, something absolutely appalling that deals with black humor (for example, ridiculed the sister of Adam is heartbroken, despite not knowing the victim; with grace, yes, but also without touch) and that basically presents the protagonist as the moral that lying about one’s own identity is wrong, insulting blow, and stroke to all those who have had to hide a part of themselves for fear of harassment, and not simply to lose your virginity.

Many will hate Adam without seeing it just by reading about it. According to the ratings of the portal IMDB, they have done so already (it is hard to believe that half of these criticisms were scored with 1/10 and reduced to a phrase come true spectators). And not without reason: the LGBT community in general and the trans community in particular have been so battered, literally and figuratively, that have all the right in the world to attack what, in your opinion, are defamatory, as much as that suppose to tarnish the reputation of apparent masterpieces as The life of Adèle (Abdellatif Kechiche, 2013), claimed year after year by the Day of Visibility of the Lesbian… and yet reviled by a good portion of lesbian women by representing them from a standpoint purely masculine, sexualized and ignorant. And is that visible since the topic is worse than put out of sight, at least when that which it seeks to make visible has already made great strides by itself (come on, what’s coming in a few years, see Philadelphia (Jonathan Demme, 1993), it is not worth now). But The life of Adèle not looking to claim anything, he sought to speak of love, heartbreak and everything in between. And that, at least, it did (very) well. Adamhowever, there do seem to be born with the idea of representing the spectrum of LGBT, on which he ponders over and over again, often from the parody (to the root of the amazement constant from Adam to get to know little by little a new world), but also directly, to highlight the protest speech that, on the camp trans, pronounced MJ Rodriguez, star of the series Pose (2018-), a banner of trans people and the drag queen.

Let us remember also that the script is written by the author of the novel of the same name, Ariel Schrag, which its director, Rhys Ernst, is one of the producers of the brilliant and very LGBT Transparent (2014-2019) and that both the book and the movie are set in the New York of 2006, a context very different from the present one in which the LGBT community respect (the relationship between lesbians and trans people as opposition to the established order, the core of the controversy, was very relevant in his day), so that dialogues and situations that now seem to me outdated…, well, simply what they are, but it is not without reason. The setting, in fact, is great, and not only in regard to the design of production, but above all in relation to the energy released. Is better or worse focus, Adam reflect, and, best, invites us to reflect on the roles of gender in a lovely way, and not without wit, pulling out juice to all points of view (to the hetero-normative, of course, but also to its opposite, not be necessary to stop also travel on land cumbersome). And what does getting that anyone is surprised by something, bothered, perhaps, but also thoughtful. The result is a comedy indie that entertains, intrigues and invites to work the look, offsetting a thematic level that does not even try to offer on a visual level: the lack of risk of the photo, the realization and the assembly is obvious, but the spark of certain dialogues should not be rejected (eye to that hilarious final sentence). Spread the lime and the sand, which each viewer to judge for yourself what you get Adam and what not, but, when the representation of a marginalized community is in game, why not stop to think about it. By very entertaining that is.