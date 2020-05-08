BJ Novak will make a series for FX

This Wednesday, may 6, FX has announced an anthology without a title, with BJ Novak as showrunner. It will be starring Lucas Hedges and Jon Bernthal.

Among the other stars who will appear in the series are Kaitlyn Dever, Boyd Holbrook, O’shea Jackson Jr., George Wallace, and Ed Asner. The project is described as a series of television anthology that uses the topics most daring of our time as a starting point to tell stories unique, based on the characters, about the world in which we live today.

Have already been filmed two episodes

In a statement, BJ Novak confessed: “This is the program of my dreams, and FX is the ideal place to do so. When I brought it to the FX, I wondered if it went too far and I was told that you can go beyond. Can’t wait to begin “.

The head of original programming for FX, Nick Grad, also stated: “We have been admirers of BJ Novak for a long time. We loved your creative spin on the format of the anthology, and delivered two episodes is phenomenal. We are anxious to go into production with the rest of the season and support the ambitious vision of BJ for this project. ”

BJ Novak is primarily known for being one of the producers of the Office. He also served as a writer of some epidosios of the series. In 2019 he was the showrunner of The Mindy Project on Hulu TV.