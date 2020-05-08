Baywatch: what happened to Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra and the lifeguard

Have spent 31 years since Baywatchthe series of Mitch Buchannoncould the television of the hand of a group of lifeguards who ran in slow motion on the beaches of Santa Monica with their own bathing suits red and a small table float to save any person in distress.

Baywatch it was a phenomenon of the 90’s, and helped to catapult the careers of such characters as Pamela Anderson, Nicole Eggert and David Hasselhoff (a very young Jason Momoa even appeared in some chapters), who, from night to mañans, became sex symbols, teenage fantasies, and in the decoration of the walls of almost all men.

The series had a dramatic history, full of accidents and heroic actions on the part of its protagonists and it quickly became a benchmark of popular culture of the 90’s, but, over 3 decades after its release, some actors have great careers and others disappeared completely, leaving us with the question of what happened to them?